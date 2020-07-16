Swim programs to resume in “limited” way July 20

Municipally-run swimming programs will resume in a “limited” way on July 20, the Town of Aurora announced Friday.

Effective next Monday, the Town will offer lane swims, aquafit classes, and private swim lessons for individuals at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex – with no spa pool access.

Participants in each of the programs will be required to wear masks or face coverings inside enclosed public spaces, including community centres. Those who do not follow the face mask requirements inside the AFLC will not be allowed to enter the building to participate in the programs, with exceptions for those who are unable to wear mask for medical reasons, children under the age of five, or require other accommodations under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Swimmers wishing to participate will need to register in advance through the Town’s ePlay program at aurora.ca/ePlay.

Participants will be asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to the start of each program and check in at the main entrance of the AFLC, and no later than 10 minutes after the start of the program. Town staff will open doors for participants who are pre-booked through the registration progress and complete a verbal screening at the point of access.

Swimmers will be allowed the use of pool change rooms, without the use of lockers, but “must abide by the Town’s directional flow in an effort to promote physical distancing of two metre.”

To accommodate the program, pool capacity has been reduced so the Town can meet provincial orders of no more than 10 individuals participating at one time.

Instructors will be teaching from the pool deck to maintain physical distancing.

“CAMP IN A BAG” IS ALTERNATIVE TO DAY CAMP PROGRAMS

Day campers usually start the morning packing their bags for a fun day of activities ahead.

But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, campers are having their bags packed for them.

Last week, the Town of Aurora launched their “Camp in a Bag” program, billed as an “alternative to in-person summer camps.”

The Camp in a Bag program is intended to keep kids and youth “active, engaged and entertained this summer” from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

On sale now, themed packages are geared towards young Aurorans between the ages of four and 17, and will include myriad items to have an engaging – remote – camp experience, including craft and activity materials and camp swag.

“Traditionally, summer is a time to unplug and enjoy some fun and adventure,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “This is why I am thrilled that staff have been able to keep that camp spirit alive with Camp in a Bag. In spite of the in-person summer camp cancellations as a result of COVID-19, it is wonderful that kids can still take the camp experience home with them this summer.”

Camp in a Bag packages can now be purchased through the Town of Aurora’s ePLAY registration system. (See: aurora.ca/summercamps) at two different price points. The “basic” package is $23, while the deluxe clocks in at $38 per bag. Contactless deliveries are also available for Aurora residents only.

