Former Citizen of the Year honoured by Governor General

Aurora resident Brian North will receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

Mr. North was one of 123 “remarkable Canadians” whose honours were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette to mark Canada Day last week.

Mr. North, who has been instrumental in the development of the Nature’s Emporium Run for Southlake and numerous other community initiatives, including the rebuilding efforts of Aurora United Church, will receive the medal “for his volunteer service to his community since 2001, notably with the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.”

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers recognizes the remarkable volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields.

As an official Canadian honour, the Medal pays tribute to the dedication and exemplary commitment of volunteers.

Recipients will receive their honours at ceremonies when present circumstances surrounding the global pandemic permit.

