Siblings “Raise their Hands” in support of Community Living

July 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

In the weeks following COVID-19 closures, Meghan and Kate Beswick missed school and their friends.

As they sat around their kitchen table, the siblings felt lonely, and by extension, empathetic towards those who were in facilities like Community Living Central York (CLCY) that had to be closed for safety.

That feeling of empathy soon transformed into a campaign called Raising Our Hands 2020, which ended in the delivery of special boxes of medical supplies, arts and crafts to 130 Community Living residents.

“Community Living is an organization close to our hearts that provides support to individuals with intellectual disabilities in our community and helps them reach their greatest potential. With facilities closed to residents like our aunt Joan and cousin Brad, Community Living was in urgent need of PPE supplies, disinfectant, crafts and more. We wanted to join their initiative and ‘Raise Our Hands’ to give our friends in isolation a fun way to pass their time and celebrate the amazing work of the organization,” said 19-year-old Kate, the eldest of the siblings.

Having seen first-hand the depth of services CLCY provides for those with developmental disabilities, the Beswicks said they wanted to help spread some smiles and cheer amongst the residents.

“They had to close their facilities, and our friends are isolated. Just the way we have been missing school and our friends, we have a little bit of a feeling of how lonely it can be,” explained Jack, 16.

With the help of Capital Infrastructure Group and members of the community, the family hand-packed each of the 130 boxes, including a Raising Our Hands t-shirt and supplies for all residents to decorate as their own, a decorate-your-own cookie kit and toys.

“Each resident had one week to decorate their t-shirt and celebrate their friends and the staff at Community Living Central York,” said 18-year-old Meghan.

On June 13, the family gathered at the Aurora Community Centre Parking Lot, and invited all CLCY residents to their drive-by parade to celebrate the staff and residents, with everyone dressed in their decorated shirts.

The campaign itself raised around $10,000 but it brought much more in happiness and friendship to the residents.

“Much as it was about raising funds, it was really about raising our hands and helping our vulnerable friends that have been isolated for so long. This was about giving them the gift of a project and fun of a parade.”

To support the campaign and to donate, visit raisingourhands2020.com.

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

Readers Comments (0)