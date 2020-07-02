Aurora’s Andrew Nembhard on the move

July 2, 2020

Aurora native Andrew Nembhard completed his transfer to join the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week.

Nembhard considered Duke, USC, Memphis, Georgetown and Stanford.

Initially, the star point guard declared for the 2020 NBA draft. After further consideration, he felt it was best to continue his college career and transfer from his previous team, the Florida Gators.

Nembhard must sit out under NCAA rules for the 2020/2021 season. He has two more years of eligibility to play. The No. 2 ranked sit-out transfer player this offseason said there is past history of success with sit-out transfers.

The star point guard left an NCAA March Madness bound Gators squad, averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and three rebounds a game this past year.

The Zags will be adding a versatile point guard that is looking to develop his perimeter game.

There is also a comfort level coming into Gonzaga for Nembhard. The Zags have been known to develop many Canadian players over the past few years, including Kevin Pangos, Kelly Olynyk, Robert Sacre and Brandon Clarke.

Nembhard attended Montverde Academy with Pangos and has played with Pangos and Olynyk on the Canadian national team.

He says these players are huge for him on his decision joining the program.

He also joins long-time head coach of Gonzaga, Mark Few.

Few last led the Bulldogs to a national championship game back in 2017. The Zags lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels 71-65 in their only national championship appearance.

With this current Bulldogs squad, featuring high prospects such as Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris, Nembhard brings size and basketball IQ to the point guard position. His soft hands make for a unique point guard with a keen eye for recognizing his teammates in the right position.

With the latest NCAA March Madness tournament cancelled, college basketball will be that much more exciting next year and more exciting when Nembhard graces the court in 2021.

By Robert Belardi

