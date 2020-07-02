News and Sports » Sports

Aurora’s Andrew Nembhard on the move

July 2, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Aurora native Andrew Nembhard completed his transfer to join the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week.

Nembhard considered Duke, USC, Memphis, Georgetown and Stanford.

Initially, the star point guard declared for the 2020 NBA draft. After further consideration, he felt it was best to continue his college career and transfer from his previous team, the Florida Gators.

Nembhard must sit out under NCAA rules for the 2020/2021 season. He has two more years of eligibility to play. The No. 2 ranked sit-out transfer player this offseason said there is past history of success with sit-out transfers.

The star point guard left an NCAA March Madness bound Gators squad, averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and three rebounds a game this past year.

The Zags will be adding a versatile point guard that is looking to develop his perimeter game.

There is also a comfort level coming into Gonzaga for Nembhard. The Zags have been known to develop many Canadian players over the past few years, including Kevin Pangos, Kelly Olynyk, Robert Sacre and Brandon Clarke.

Nembhard attended Montverde Academy with Pangos and has played with Pangos and Olynyk on the Canadian national team.

He says these players are huge for him on his decision joining the program.

He also joins long-time head coach of Gonzaga, Mark Few.

Few last led the Bulldogs to a national championship game back in 2017. The Zags lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels 71-65 in their only national championship appearance.

With this current Bulldogs squad, featuring high prospects such as Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris, Nembhard brings size and basketball IQ to the point guard position. His soft hands make for a unique point guard with a keen eye for recognizing his teammates in the right position.

With the latest NCAA March Madness tournament cancelled, college basketball will be that much more exciting next year and more exciting when Nembhard graces the court in 2021.

By Robert Belardi



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

“It was the fight of our lives”

Long-term care staff banded together to fight outbreak

Six-Ward Council system coming to Aurora in 2022

A significant shake-up is coming to local government in time for the next municipal election. Council last week formally approved measures that will replace the ...

Aurora and Newmarket break ground on new fire headquarters

Ground has officially been broken on the new headquarters for the Central York Fire Services. Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas and Newmarket Mayor John Taylor joined ...

Sportscaster joins forces with Museum to share story of Canada’s Birthday Town

Canada Day is usually one spent on the road for sportscaster James Duthie. A resident of Aurora for more than a decade, the TSN anchor ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open