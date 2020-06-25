Magna’s global headquarters to stay in Aurora

The Town of Aurora is pleased to announce that the Executive Leadership Team for automotive giant, Magna International Inc., has announced that they have decided to maintain their global headquarters in Aurora by signing an extension to their current lease.

Since opening its doors in 1997, Magna has been part of the fabric of Aurora for decades. As the company considered its long-term plan for its headquarters, many options were explored. After careful consideration, the Executive Team determined that Aurora remained an ideal location, enhanced by the long-standing relationship Magna has with the Aurora community.

“I want to thank Mayor Tom Mrakas for his efforts during our review process,” says Chief Executive Officer of Magna International, Don Walker. “After an extensive evaluation, we felt it was in the best interest of our stakeholders to remain in the Aurora community.”

“We are grateful to have Magna as one our premier corporate businesses. Magna has helped Aurora maintain a high profile in the global economy and has been a significant contributor to our local community through events like the Magna Hoedown and programs such as Neighbourhood Network.” adds Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas. “I want to thank the senior team at Magna for their continued commitment to the Town of Aurora. This is welcome news to Council and residents.”

