General News » News

Magna’s global headquarters to stay in Aurora

June 25, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Aurora is pleased to announce that the Executive Leadership Team for automotive giant, Magna International Inc., has announced that they have decided to maintain their global headquarters in Aurora by signing an extension to their current lease.

Since opening its doors in 1997, Magna has been part of the fabric of Aurora for decades. As the company considered its long-term plan for its headquarters, many options were explored. After careful consideration, the Executive Team determined that Aurora remained an ideal location, enhanced by the long-standing relationship Magna has with the Aurora community.

“I want to thank Mayor Tom Mrakas for his efforts during our review process,” says Chief Executive Officer of Magna International, Don Walker. “After an extensive evaluation, we felt it was in the best interest of our stakeholders to remain in the Aurora community.”

“We are grateful to have Magna as one our premier corporate businesses. Magna has helped Aurora maintain a high profile in the global economy and has been a significant contributor to our local community through events like the Magna Hoedown and programs such as Neighbourhood Network.” adds Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas. “I want to thank the senior team at Magna for their continued commitment to the Town of Aurora. This is welcome news to Council and residents.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Rally thanks frontline heroes at Chartwell Aurora

As numbers related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to show encouraging signs, people are now setting their sights on how to adequately say thanks to ...

Council moves forward on Six Ward system

A six-ward electoral system will be in place by the time Aurora residents go to the municipal polls in 2022. On Tuesday night, Council ratified ...

Alessia Bozzo named 2020 Aurora Teen Idol

Alessia Bozzo dreams of being on Broadway. Rehearsing virtually for an upcoming production of the musical Grease in Vaughan, presently slated for the end of ...

Consumer confidence key to re-opening: MPP

With Ontario’s re-opening efforts underway, more work needs to be done on rebuilding consumer confidence, according to Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott. Speaking to The Auroran ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open