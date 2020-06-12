Imagine Ride posts successful first week

Aurora resident and founder of Imagine Ride Meghan Seybold has recorded 600 kilometres in distance.

She is currently riding in partnership to raise money for Jack.org to support youth and mental health awareness.

After one week, she is already over a quarter of the way to accomplishing her goal of riding 2,200 kilometres; a feat she says, she will have accomplished by the week of June 28.

She virtually rides on Facebook Live and Zwift on Mondays and Wednesdays and on the weekends, she will be outside riding on a path.

When asked how the first week felt, Seybold told The Auroran everything felt so great.

“I feel really good about the distance that was covered,” she said. “You know it’s one thing to train indoors on a trainer and it’s really different to be out on the road. You’re not prepared for things like the wind and the heat. Saturday was a really windy ride.”

She felt tired and sore come Tuesday.

On Sunday while out on the road, Seybold turned a corner on a path she was winding down and encountered another group of cyclists. She didn’t have enough time to pull her foot out of the clip and she crashed down hard on her knee and her hip.

She says she is continuously aware of her surroundings and this unlikely incident left a “goose egg” on her knee. She chuckled describing the incident.

Imagine Ride raised $25,000 prior to the first week and since then, has amped up the grand total to $28,685.

“I think what amazes me is the support from the people I don’t know. Donations, coming in from across the province. Eastern Ontario and western and a mix of local, such as friends and some large contributions from my neighbourhood and I am so grateful for that.”

What also amazed Seybold is how her neighbours and childhood friends stepped up. Some friends participated in the virtual ride this week, stepping on to an extra bicycle to ride with Seybold. A childhood friend, her husband’s friend and her husband, came out on Sunday with her outdoors.

“You underestimate the value and how much support means. They’ve been out every night [riding] with me on Mondays and Wednesdays,” Seybold said with gratitude.

Off the bike, Seybold is well prepared.

She ensures she gets adequate sleep, loads of water and stretches daily; all pertinent to riding for hours.

She has also made a connection with the owner of Athletify in Aurora.

Scott Dunne heard what Seybold was trying to accomplish and offered her a NormaTec product, designed to be a muscle relaxer for your legs.

Seybold uses this product pre and post ride. This recovery mechanism pressures the leg and releases fluids within creating more blood flow around the muscles it is soothing.

She calls them spaceman legs.

Seybold is excited to see how the next month will unfold and is extremely appreciative of everyone around her showing their love and support.

