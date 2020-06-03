Are you Aurora’s next Teen Idol? Step up for virtual auditions

June 3, 2020

Do you have a passion for music?

Have you been spending your time out of the traditional classroom brushing up on your singing skills, finding hidden talents during virtual karaoke parties, or flexing your creative muscles as a songwriter?

If you’re between the ages of 12 and 17, now is the time to showcase your talent through the 2020 Aurora Teen Idol competition.

The Town of Aurora is now accepting applications for the 2020 Teen Idol competition.

“If you are an individual vocalist, then this competition is for you!” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora.

Free to enter, application forms are now available online through aurora.ca/canadaday.

Applications must be received by next Friday, June 5, and auditions will take place virtually on Wednesday, June 10, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Traditionally, Aurora’s Teen Idol is crowned on Canada Day, after an afternoon of the Top 10 finalists performing for a panel of professional judges. As regular Canada Day celebrations in Aurora have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the winner will receive a monetary prize and be invited to perform at a variety of community events once such events are allowed to resume.

“Even if you’re thinking about it, just do it,” encourages 2019 Teen Idol Nikita Riou. “It is a great experience, it is very fun, you get to perform for people, and that is very exciting. And you have nothing to lose! It’s something to do, it is fun and, if you win, something great comes out of it. If not, you still get that great experience.”

Looking back during her reign as Teen Idol, Nikita says she had many positive experiences, including performing at several of Town events, including Concerts in the Park and Ribfest.

Nikita secured the sash by performing from the Adele songbook, a performer the teen counts among her idols.

“Getting up there was a bit nerve-wracking for me, but it was very enjoyable and there were lots of talented girls there, so it was a fun experience,” she says. “The final was amazing. Nothing makes me happier than performing and just to be there in front of the crowd and the judges singing my heart out was lovely. When I heard my name called [as the winner] I was overwhelmed! It was crazy and I am really thankful for that.”

As a singer, Nikita says she’s influenced by pop, alternative and classical music.

“I make music on the side and the style seems to come out as pop,” she explains. “That is my preferred genre I hope to be performing for people in the future. Performing is definitely something I am looking into doing. I started a YouTube channel and I am trying to post more content there.

“I have sung for as long as I can remember and this is a career I want to pursue for sure. This is not going to be the end of it for me. Singing is all I want to do and performing and making people happy is all I want.”

If you feel the same way, consider putting yourself forward as Aurora’s 2020 Teen Idol!

By Brock Weir

