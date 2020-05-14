Aurora Tigers preparing for the unexpected

The Aurora Tigers are set to begin preseason preparations despite the uncertainties which may lie ahead.

Head Coach Jim Wells Jr. says he is trying to envision what next season might look like.

“The biggest thing we’ve been doing as a group is trying to figure out what next season is going to look like,” he said. “We’re waiting for the league and their direction. Right now, we’re on a no recruit, no scout.”

The team must also wait for the provincial and federal government decisions for recreation.

Once a decision is processed, the team can begin to see when training camps can take place.

The Tigers want to execute this three-phased plan in the middle of this month.

Despite the strenuous efforts within the club to prepare for upcoming events ahead, there is no telling whether or not their plan in motion will be able to combat any unexpected difficulties.

“What we’ve done is we’ve put plans in place, with plan A, B, C. And, we don’t even know if A, B, C are going to be the scenarios,” Wells added.

“What traditionally has happened in hockey is going to be drastically changed. We just don’t know how it’s going to be changed and we’ll have to be prepared to adjust quickly and accordingly.”

That begins now. Wells intends to begin hosting Zoom calls with the team followed by individual chats. Finally, fitness routines will be implemented to supplement the loss of the sport for the past few months.

It has been a tough adjustment for the players to get used to the mere fact that hockey has almost unequivocally been wiped out from their daily lives.

The boys have had to adjust to a new way of living since the quarantine without access to the rink.

Aurora Tigers defenceman and Clif Bar OJHL Community Award winner Trevor Grasby says he has taken this time to work on things he may not have had the chance to practice before.

“I’ve been in the driveway basically every day for an hour shooting pucks or stick handling. That’s actually helped and hopefully it can translate on the ice whenever we get to go back on the ice,” Grasby said.

Grasby uses this time to exercise in the backyard to stay in shape and spend quality time getting closer with his family.

He works out with his 14-year-old brother, Kyle, who also plays hockey. The two of them motivate each other through this time.

Grasby has found another way to practice some way of skating. He has purchased roller blades and says although it is not the same as the ice, it’s the closest thing he is going to get.

As for the team, he says the boys are anxious; deprived of the sport and of each other’s company. They all frequently communicate with one another. The Facetime calls are not cutting it anymore.

“We’re all just anxious to get back together. Aside from getting back on the ice, you just want to be able to see your friends. There is a difference between getting to Facetime them and getting to see them in person. It is all pretty much the same feelings, we’re just chomping at the bit to get back at it,” Grasby explained.

If it’s one thing that both Wells and Grasby have in common, it is watching NHL rewinds on Sportsnet.

Wells is a historian of the sport and he is interested in re-watching classic hockey games to occupy his time while keeping close tabs on how the NHL is set to bring back their season.

As for Grasby, the feeling is quite similar. The defenceman says it’s been interesting to see how the game has evolved over the years.

For now, the team is excited to enforce their plan ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

By Robert Belardi

