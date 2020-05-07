Local realtors purchase meals for struggling All Kids Can Play families

May 7, 2020

All Kids Can Play sponsors and local realtors Mauro Bucci and Angie Vallelunga purchased and donated meals for less fortunate families last Wednesday.

The All Kids Can Play members visited Aw Shucks! Oyster Bar and Bistro to pick up their meals, consisting of pasta, garden salad and bread rolls.

Families were required to designate a specific pick-up time for the meal within a two-hour window. The package fed up to a family of four.

“In these difficult times, when everyone’s lives are affected in one way or another by the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to make a difference and offer these families an enjoyable evening in their home, without having to cook a meal for one night,” Vallelunga said via Sport Aurora.

“It is all about making a difference for families in need while supporting a local restaurant. We would like to thank Aw Shucks owner Benny Soscia, general manager Andrew Taranowski, and executive chef Alex Abate for providing us a discounted rate to make this happen,” Bucci expressed.

Bucci and Vallelunga of MeandANG Real Estate (with Re/Max Realty Specialists Inc), currently have a program in place with a goal set to raise $25,000. With All Kids Can Play not currently in service to the community, these local realtors have stepped in to aid members of the All Kids Can Play program.

“They came to us and said, what about us helping out families; our All Kids Can Play families, and provide them with a meal,” says Ron Weese, President of Sport Aurora. “We said, fantastic. They initiated it, out of their own generosity and their own interest in helping build the community.”

According to Weese, 120 families have benefitted from this act of kindness.

It was treated like a take-out. Families did not stay. They grabbed their meals, expressed their thanks and went back home.

Weese went to add that Sport Aurora is investigating opening a GoFundMe page where the organization can continue to make this happen.

In the near future, a page will be created for the All Kids Can Play program.

“They not only need to play, but they need to eat,” Weese said.

For further questions, Weese can be reached at president@sportaurora.ca

To reach Bucci and Vallelunga they can be contacted at angievallelunga@rogers.com or directly at 416-998-9891.

By Robert Belardi

