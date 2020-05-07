Tears of joy, a show of gratitude

Since March, Aurora’s Dianne Harrison and her husband Brian have been showing their support for frontline workers, including first responders, by tying blue ribbons on trees and posts all around Aurora, often accompanied by hand-placed Canadian flags.

For them, it is an effort to visibly send love and appreciation to everyday heroes leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and, last week, many of those at the receiving end of the Harrisons’ gratitude had a chance to return the love.

On Wednesday, members of the Central York Fire Services led the way as more than a dozen vehicles carrying her friends and family converged on Brookland Avenue for a birthday parade in honour of Ms. Harrison.

“I am overwhelmed and in awe and still crying by the love and support that was shown by my surprise birthday parade,” she shared.

Text by Brock Weir

Photos by Glenn Rodger

