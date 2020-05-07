Eleven residents lost to COVID-19 as long-term care outbreak continues

May 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

Eleven Aurora residents have now lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aurora crossed this grim milestone into the double digits last Thursday as an institutional outbreak continues at Chartwell Aurora (formerly Resthaven).

As of Thursday afternoon, Chartwell Aurora has experienced a total of 51 confirmed cases, 42 of which are among residents and 9 health care workers. Of these 42 residential cases, 9 individuals have died.

2 additional individuals from Aurora have also died as a result of COVID-19.

Chartwell Aurora is, thus far, the only institutional outbreak reported within Aurora. Region wide, 39 outbreaks had been reported in long-term care and other community care settings by May 5, six of which have been marked closed. 435 residents and patients have tested positive for the virus (with 89 deaths), while 357 cases are among healthcare workers, with one fatality.

As numbers in long-term care homes across the province grow, the Province has instituted new emergency orders related to the management of health care resources.

On Friday, a temporary emergency order was issued to address the immediate need of Ontario’s hospital and healthcare workers to help them manage “critical health care human resources” during the pandemic.

These measures include giving hospitals the authority and flexibility to quickly appoint, reappoint and grant privileges to medical and other professional staff to address potential surges; authorize coroners, registered nurses appointed as coroner investigators and public health units, to access the provincial electronic health record to reduce demands on clinicians’ time related to death investigations while, at the same time, reducing exposure to COVID-19-related death investigations; and allow registered nurses appointed as coroner investigators to complete medical certificates of death instead of a physician or nurse practitioner “giving these medical professionals more time to focus on patient care and helping to ensure that medical certificates of death” are being completed in a timely manner.

The stress many are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was also recognized by the Province – including Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott – to mark Mental Health Week.

“During this unprecedented time in Ontario, many people are facing great challenges as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. During Mental Health Week this year, we are dedicated to raising awareness around an issue that affects over one million Ontarians each year,” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith, and other MPPs in a joint statement. “Our government recognizes many Ontarians are experiencing increased anxiety because of COVID-19 and are worried about their health, the health of their family and friends, and the future of their livelihoods and are feeling anxious in physical isolation. We want to help those who need support and have taken immediate action to ensure everyone can access the high-quality care they expect and deserve.

“We know maintaining physical distancing can be stressful for many people across the province. Just as it is critical that Ontarians heed the advice of our public health experts to stay at home and maintain safe physical distancing, it is critical that we continue providing everyone with the supports they need to stay both physically and mentally healthy. Ontario’s community mental health and addictions sector is working hard every single day to continue delivering services to people in need. We thank them all for their efforts and we will continue working collaboratively with them to identify further opportunities for investments to ensure all Ontarians have access to supports.”

Readers Comments (0)