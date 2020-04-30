Window decorating contest celebrates essential services

April 30, 2020 · 0 Comments

This past Easter, the COVID-19 pandemic inspired families across Aurora to deck out their windows to celebrate the holiday – and now, if you’ve packed away the paper eggs and bunnies that framed your doorway, there is a new reason for you to flex your creative muscles.

The Town of Aurora has issued a new window decorating challenge, this time dedicated to the essential services keeping our community – and our country – on track.

“The Town of Aurora invites the community to show their gratitude for all those that continue to care for us and ensure we have enough food and supplies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Town announced on Thursday. “From now, until Monday, May 11, create a heartfelt window display to show your community spirit and gratitude for essential frontline workers.”

Aside from the sky, the size of your windows and doorways – and, of course, physical distancing – are really the only limits to your creativity, but there are three key steps to keep in mind in order to participate in the Essential Services Window Decorating Challenge:

Decorate your window with handmade arts and crafts Take a picture of your decorated window Have your parent or guardian post a photo of your window to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #AuroraEssentialServices – tagging the municipality on Facebook @Town_of_Aurora or on Instagram @TownofAurora



All participants must continue to practice physical distancing and only participate with members of their immediate household.

Entries will be featured on Aurora’s Facebook and Instagram stories on May 12 and will feature in the May 14 edition of The Auroran.

“Let’s start showing our love, so the essential frontline workers know we appreciate them,” said the Town.

For more information about Aurora’s Essential Service Window Decorating Challenge, call the Town’s Special Events Line at 905-726-4762 or email sware@aurora.ca.

Readers Comments (0)