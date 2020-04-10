Institutional outbreak at Chartwell Aurora: Region

April 10, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Region of York is reporting institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 at nine long-term care facilities across York Region, including Chartwell Aurora Long Term Care Residence.

Chartwell Aurora (formerly Resthaven) was added to the list Friday afternoon by Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region Medical Officer of Health, in his daily update.

“Early identification of cases and rapid implementation of outbreak control measures are essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19 within Long-Term Care homes, retirement homes and other community settings,” says the Region on outbreaks in long-term care and community settings. “The Ministry of Long-Term Care and the Ministry of Health provide guidance and directives on outbreak control measures to these settings. As soon as an outbreak is declared, outbreak control measures are implemented within the facility on all areas affected by the outbreak.”

Chartwell Aurora was one of four long-term care facility outbreaks reported by the Region on Friday, bringing the total to nine. Additional residences reporting outbreaks at the end of the week were Eagle Terrace Long Term Care Home and Southlake Residential Care Village, both in Newmarket, along with Kristus Darsz Latvian Home.

Previously reported outbreaks in long-term care facilities include Bethany Lodge, Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, Markhaven Home for Seniors, Villa Leonardo Gambin and MacKenzie Place.

Four additional community care residences experiencing outbreaks under COVID-19 protocols include Participation House, Reena Home – Kerrybrook, Reena Home – Crestwood, and Vita Community Living Home.

The Region reports 52 new COVID-19 cases over Thursday’s numbers, bringing York Region’s total to 656 confirmed cases. 41 confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, 22 of which are intensive care. 47 cases are reported among healthcare workers. 82 cases are reported as resolved. There have been 24 fatalities.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)