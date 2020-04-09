Vulnerable citizens focus of Aurora Cares Community Action Team

April 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

Helping Aurora’s most vulnerable citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic is the focus of a newly-established task force set to convene electronically this week.

On Friday, the Town of Aurora announced the creation of the new “Aurora Cares Community Action Team”, which will be dedicated to examining the needs of Aurora’s most vulnerable and at-risk residents and groups.

The group will be steered by political leaders, representatives from seniors’ organizations, local service clubs, and the business community.

“The Town of Aurora has always been recognized as being a community that is giving, generous and dedicated to helping those in need,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Keeping this in mind, I believe that the Town must help the citizens in our community who are most vulnerable. We need to respond to those emerging needs and provide tools and resources to assist our citizens during this very difficult and confusing time.”

In establishing the Aurora Cares Community Action Team, the Town recognizes the significant impact COVID-19 is having on all parts of the community.

“During this difficult time, all levels of government are working together to find solutions to address the challenges citizens and businesses are facing,” says the Town. “This team will assess the emerging needs of the most vulnerable and at risk in our community, such as citizens who may become homeless or who are homeless, seniors, disabled persons and those who rely on food banks. The goal is to help fill in the gaps where needed and add to what is already being provided by the Provincial and Federal Government.”

Members of the Action Team are:

Barb Allan, Executive Director, ABLE Network

Christina Bisanz, CEO of CHATS – Community & Home Assistance to Seniors

Wendy Browne, Past President, Aurora Rotary Club

Erin Cerenzia, Manager, Neighbourhood Network

Councillor Wendy Gaertner

Rosalyn Gonsalves, Former General Manager, Aurora Chamber of Commerce

Nancy Harrison, Community Relations Representative, Salvation Army

Councillor Sandra Humfryes

Koula Koliviras, Resident

Mayor Tom Mrakas

Heidi Schellhorn, Superintendent, York Regional Police

Beverley Wood, Founder and Past Chair, Welcoming Arms

For more on the Aurora Cares Community Action Team, visit aurora.ca/auroracares.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)