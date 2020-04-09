COVID-19 questions dominate Special Council Meeting

The Town of Aurora’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the first electronic Council meeting of the temporary “new normal”.

While formal business on the Council agenda took up just less than an hour, the bulk of the discussions centred on New Business and COVID-19.

Here, local lawmakers asked staff to address questions they had received from the public on the Town’s response, including social distancing, park closures, and making rent.

PARKS CLOSURES

Since the Town of Aurora closed parks and public open spaces late last month, residents have had a number of questions, including enforcement measures and whether pathways connecting parks to nearby streets and neighbourhoods can be used by pedestrians for through traffic.

This issue was raised by Councillor Rachel Gilliland who said people need to know that these pathways can indeed be used to walk through the green spaces.

“It is a very fine balance we’re having to deal with in terms of messaging,” agreed Mayor Tom Mrakas. “At one point, we’re saying that everything is closed and at the other we’re saying you can walk through. At the end of the day, it is about the responsibility of everyone doing their part in ensuring that they stay six feet from anyone else and adhere to those physical distancing protocols that are being put in place. We have been trying to relay that message to everyone, but it is a difficult message when you’re saying you’re closed at the same time.”

Councillor Gilliland pressed for further messaging: “Can there be further signs to say you can walk through with proper social distancing? I hear residents would like some sign with clarity. I have had numerous people come to me and say there needs to be more clear posting, especially at Town Park.”

But Al Downey, Director of Operations, said he didn’t see the need for further signs.

“We have no objection to people walking through the park as long as there is social distancing, but I don’t believe there is a need to change the message in that if there was a barrier around Town Park, they can still walk on the streets around Town Park. The concern is that we wanted to keep the trails open so people could continue to walk, exercise their dogs and that kind of thing. I don’t know anyone who is going to object to walking through Town Park as long as social distancing is respected.”

PAYING RENT

Last week’s Council meeting came less than 24 hours before the start of a new month, a time when residents and businesses alike are concerned about paying rent. This is a challenge that was acknowledged by Mayor Mrakas who said it is a top of mind issue from tenants he has heard from.

“There are a lot of landlords who are doing some incredible work [with] their tenants to provide them either with some relief, whether it is a deferral or cancelling monthly rents, but there are a few that are not even responding to their tenants. We all need to be there to help each other. It is about communication and I just can’t believe that people are not responding to their tenants calling. It is a plea from me to ask anyone who is watching or anyone, if you’re a landlord, just respond. Have a conversation with the tenants, try to work something out. We need to work together through this, otherwise we’re not going to get through this. The only way we’re going to get through this is if we work together.”

SHARING HOMES

Councillor Sandra Humfryes made special note of a concern received by a resident who shares a home with other people and the problems this can cause in maintaining social distance.

“She wants to do her due diligence in self-isolation but really has nowhere to go,” said Councillor Humfryes of the resident. “I am just wondering if staff can maybe focus on this, if possible, to see if there is something we can come up with where we can help residents, especially seniors, who share accommodations and are really in a bind. I can see this can cause quite a serious problem. I know it is more of a Regional issue, so if there is something we can focus on, think of, or come up with, that would be great.”

STREET SAFETY

Maintaining social distancing, while also getting out for some exercise and walking to grocery stores and pharmacies for the essentials can sometimes prove a difficult task, as noted by Councillor Wendy Gaertner.

Councillor Gaertner said some municipalities are reducing the lanes of their main thoroughfares by one, allowing pedestrians room enough to maintain six feet of social distancing if they cross paths with their neighbours.

“I think it is a great idea because as this emergency continues people are going to go crazy just to be in their homes,” she said. They need their exercise and this is something to think about. I know Calgary is doing it.”

By Brock Weir

