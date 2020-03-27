Southlake Snapshot

March 26, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Susan Mullin, President & CEO

Southlake Foundation

At Southlake, the COVID-19 situation is putting into stark perspective the need for us as a Foundation to be nimble and flexible to changing needs, and our need for community. These are uncharted times, and our sense of community is being tested – and strengthened – right here at home, with acts of kindness for neighbours and strangers in need of a helping hand, and around the globe.

People are uniting in new and creative ways online through social media, connecting with and supporting others even as we maintain the social distancing and isolation practices that have been recommended by leading health organizations. It’s heartwarming to see the strength of human connection when challenged to such a degree.

It’s also incredible to witness the resilience and dedication among the clinical teams at the hospital, who are working tirelessly to provide care during this unprecedented time. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment, and proud of their willingness to continue delivering leading edge care for everyone in our communities who needs it.

At Southlake Foundation, we are doing everything we can to support the new and unexpected needs of both our staff and our patients. We are launching staff wellness carts to circulate for staff and provide snacks and beverages to keep them going during their shifts and bring a smile to their faces. They are working hard, and we want them to know that we are by their side through these times. For our patients who are coping with visitor restrictions, we’ve worked with our generous communities to make free television and internet available in all rooms to keep them entertained and connected with their loved ones during their stay. And we are working hard with our communities to support the urgent equipment needs that have come out of this situation, to ensure that our expert clinical teams have the tools they need in hand to provide care for everyone who needs it.

We need the support of our communities to keep do everything we can. Here is what you can do to help:

The best way to help is to stay home to protect yourself and others in the community as we work together to flatten the curve.

Make an online donation at www.southlake.ca/foundation/donateCOVID-19 to support the most urgently-needed tools and equipment and directly support patient care at Southlake.

Donate unopened, unused and unexpired Personal Protective Equipment. More information is available at www.southlake.ca/foundation/southlake-ppe-drive.

As an organization based in community, these are difficult and unprecedented times. Now more than ever, our hospital needs the support of our communities for the tools and equipment crucial to patient care. Though we cannot be together, we are still finding incredible ways to come together. As we continue to navigate this situation together, we thank you for your commitment to helping Southlake continue to provide the care our communities need during this critical time.

