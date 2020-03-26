Public parks closed in bid to help flatten curve

March 26, 2020

To encourage social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Aurora will be closing all public open spaces effective immediately including parks, tennis courts, skateboard parks, sports fields, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, playgrounds and the dog park.

“I would like to strongly encourage residents to adhere to the closure of public open spaces in Aurora. We need to flatten the COVID-19 curve, and we can only do this with a global commitment from everyone to practice social distancing and refrain from social gatherings,” says Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas. “Residents can still take a walk, go for a bike ride or sit outside but just maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from each other.”

Trails in Aurora are still open to the public although the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has closed Sheppard’s Bush Conservation Area. If you decide to use the public trails system in Aurora, you are strongly encouraged to practice social distancing.

“We encourage residents to report violations of the public open spaces closure instead of approaching the groups themselves by sending an email with the day, time and location to bdepartment@aurora.ca or leaving a voicemail at 905-727-3123 ext. 4240 with the details mentioned above,” said the Town in a statement. “All complaints will be investigated. Fines of up to $5,000 may be made in accordance with the Town’s Parks and Public Spaces Bylaw.”

