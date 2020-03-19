2020 Home & Living Show postponed due to Coronavirus concerns

March 19, 2020

April event was set to have free admission thanks to sponsorship

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Home & Living Show, which was set to take place next month at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.

After several days of consideration, the Chamber announced its decision to put the popular expo on hold over the weekend, as the Chamber and its business members alike continue to grapple with “navigating these turbulent times in the world.”

“The Aurora Chamber of Commerce (ACOC) continues to monitor and assess new developments pertaining to COVID-19,” said Sandra Ferri, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “In times of uncertainty for individuals and businesses, it is important that we focus on everyone’s safety and well-being first and foremost, while continuing to support one another in whatever way possible.

“In light of current circumstances, the ACOC has made the decision to postpone this year’s Home & Living Show. We will be working with the Town of Aurora and monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic to determine when the show can be rescheduled. Rest assured, anyone who has registered for a booth at the Home & Living Show will have their booth confirmed at the rescheduled event.

“We have also made the decision to cancel all regularly scheduled ACOC events from now until April 5, in line with the actions being taken by the Ontario Government and municipalities in the GTA.”

Had the Chamber’s Home & Living Show gone ahead in April, it was set to track very well with foot traffic.

Kempenfelt Windows and Doors stepped up as a significant sponsor of the event to cover the cost of admission.

“Kempenfelt was looking for a way to give back to the community and support the Home Show,” said Ms. Ferri, shortly after the sponsorship was announced. “We were very grateful they stepped up and agreed to do this for all the attendees.

Free admission was not the only big change scheduled for the show.

RS Homes, a luxury custom home builder and renovator, had stepped up as Stage Sponsor, paving the way for a series of new and interactive talks and sessions for event-goers.

“They will be bringing in experienced designers and architects that have been featured at the Toronto Home Show for many years, and hosting panels where you can bring your design questions and have them answered by top experts,” said Ms. Ferri.

Food trucks were also set to make a splash outside the SARC, being on hand for the first time to welcome guests with several tasty options.

At the end of last week, the Aurora Chamber was nearly 90 per cent sold on booths. Details on admissions, stage offerings, and other details of a rescheduled home show will be announced in due course.

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce Home & Living Show was set to take place April 17 – 19 at the SARC. For more information, including any rescheduling information, visit aurorahomeshow.ca, and check back in future editions of The Auroran.

