Be creative in supporting local businesses: Chamber

March 19, 2020

It’s a difficult time for all businesses, but particularly small, local businesses.

As such, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to think outside the box in supporting Chamber members as the community comes to grips with COVID-19.

“In this time of uncertainty for individuals and businesses, it is important that we focus on everyone’s safety and well-being first and foremost, while continuing to support one another in whatever way possible,” says Sandra Ferri, Executive Director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “Cancellations are happening throughout the province and the world. As we think about our neighbours, business associates and fellow business owners, let’s be creative about how we can support one another at this time.

“If you are reluctant about going out to shop, perhaps your local store or restaurant would be willing to deliver their goods to you or prepare your order for pick up. If you were planning to attend an event at a local business, but the event has been cancelled or you no longer feel comfortable attending, perhaps ask for a credit that you can use at a later date instead of a refund, in an effort to mitigate the effect on our local business community. Or perhaps you might buy a gift card to be used later in support of our local businesses. If you are in touch with a local business, ask them how you can help them through this difficult time and perhaps they can help you as well.”

If any business is looking for specific information or is in need of assistance in keeping their businesses “moving forward”, Ms. Ferri suggests contacting the Chamber over the phone at 905-727-6272.

By Brock Weir

