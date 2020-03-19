First COVID-19 case hits Aurora as services, facilities shut down

A female in her twenties is Aurora’s first case of COVID-19, according to the Regional Municipality of York.

A travel-related case, she is self-isolating as services across Aurora and Ontario continue to shut down due to concerns surrounding the virus.

Premier Doug Ford declared a State of Emergency across the Province on Tuesday morning, following an announcement made late last week that publicly funded schools across Ontario would remain closed for at least two weeks following March Break. The closure is expected to last through April 5, according to the Ministry of Education.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe,” said the Province in a statement last week.

The Town of Aurora has announced sweeping closures of its own, shutting down municipal facilities including Town Hall, all recreation centres, the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, Aurora Public Library and the Aurora Cultural Centre.

“Like you, I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our community and the impact of COVID-19,” said Mayor Mrakas in a statement, noting it is hoped the closures would lift April 6. “I encourage everyone to take personal responsibility and follow proactive measures to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on ourselves and the community.”

For updates, visit aurora.ca/covid19 and York.ca/covid19.

