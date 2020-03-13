Town facilities closed through April 6

Town facilities – including all recreation centres – will close Friday night and will remain closed through April 6 out of consideration of Coronavirus.

In a statement issued by Mayor Tom Mrakas on Friday afternoon, the closure will impact such facilities as the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex, the Aurora Family Leisure Complex, the Aurora Community Centre, Aurora Public Library and Aurora Cultural Centre.

“Like you, I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our community and the impact of COVID-19,” said the Mayor. “As a Town, we are following the lead of our federal, provincial and municipal counterparts, and out of an abundance of caution, we are closing all Town recreation facilities as of midnight tonight through Monday, April 6.

“We are actively working with staff, emergency services and York Region to follow a plan for prevention and increased communication regarding COVID-19. All programs, permits and camps held during this time will be refunded. Details regarding refunds will be communicated early next week. The Aurora Seniors’ Centre will also be closed as of midnight tonight and will be closed until further notice.

“We will be monitoring the situation as it evolves and posting updates on Town facility closures and program cancellations as a result of COVID-19. For updates, visit aurora.ca/covid19. I encourage everyone to take personal responsibility and follow proactive measures to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on ourselves and the community.

“As per our partners at York Region Public Health, please remember to wash your hands often with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand sanitizer, sneeze or cough into your sleeve, avoid touching your face, practicing social distancing and increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces. For updates about COVID-19 within the community, please visit York.ca/covid19.”

By Brock Weir

