Students showcase performances at Mayor’s Celebration of Youth Arts

February 27, 2020 · 0 Comments

Youth artistes from four Aurora high schools took the stage on Wednesday night to treat the audience to musical performances as part of the Mayor’s Celebration of Youth Arts at the Aurora Cultural Centre. From Gord Downie and Lewis Capaldi to Bill Evans and Jamiroquai, Brevik Hall resounded with famed lyrics as young voices displayed their talents.

Following a welcome address by Suzanne Haines, Executive Director of the Aurora Cultural Centre and greetings by Stephanie Lane from Geranium Homes, Mayor Mrakas emceed the event from start to finish.

“The Mayor’s Celebration of Youth Arts is an important event, providing an opportunity for young people to come together, be creative, have fun and experience something unique,” he said, encouraging the youth to enjoy the evening. “Our Aurora youth truly are amazing. Tonight, we celebrate the vital role that the performing arts play in inspiring, empowering and sparking the imagination for our youth.

“The performing arts, be it music, dance, theatre or spoken word, help us understand each other and, through performance, we learn about the world around us, inspire social change and express our creativity.

“Young artists, you should be very proud of your hard work, passion and dedication.”

Performers belonged to four local schools – Ecole Secondaire Catholique Renaissance, St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School, Aurora High School and St. Andrew’s College.

The group from Ecole Secondaire Catholique Renaissance performed two songs, Premonition by Couer de Pirate and Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai.

The St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School choir belted out Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi and Sweet Creature by Harry Styles. Katherine Haines from Aurora High School gave a solo performance on the piano while the boys from St Andrew’s College enthralled the audience with Ahead by a Century by Gord Downie and Waltz for Debby by Bill Evans.

An enthusiasm and passion for the performing arts stood out through the course of the evening.

The group from St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School put together their performance in two weeks. “I attended the art show earlier this month and saw the sign for the performing arts night. I’m a part of the school choir so I wanted to get our school to be a part of it. I asked my principal and my friends if they wanted to do it, and everyone jumped in,” said Nia Hughes, one of the performers.

“We currently don’t have a teacher, so it was all on our own merit to pull it together. We practised at lunch breaks and after school. Most of the work on the harmonies was done by Louisa,” said Alexandra Pantorilla and Kayla Clotildes, who were also part of the performance.

The camaraderie among all the school groups was evident.

Louisa Barbosa, who also played the guitar in one of the songs, said, “My role in the choir was to come up with arrangements; they sent me a song and I compartmentalise it into soprano, alto and tenor. Then I make a video of each part, send it to the group and then we reunite at school and try everything out,” said the Grade 11 student, also thanking Christian Cameron, who accompanied them on the piano.

As Sarah Gangl pointed out, the dedication to hit the stage was what mattered. “We’ve been through a lot as a choir with teachers coming in and out, but when we set our mind to something, we really want to pursue it, and that’s what happened tonight.”

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

