Updated: Police seek two male suspects following shooting near Bayview & Stone Road

February 21, 2020 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Hackwood Crescent, southwest of Bayview Avenue and Stone Road on Friday night.

A male victim, approximately 30 years of age, is being treated for serious injuries following the incident.

Two male suspects are currently being sought.

“We believe we’re looking for an approximately 10-year-old Cadillac [and] we believe there are two male suspects on board, believed to be black,” said Staff Sergeant Andrew Bell, noting they do not have any further descriptors of the suspects. “They left the scene in a southbound direction.”

Police believe there is “some damage” to the suspects’ vehicle, said Bell, “possibly the taillights and back end.”

The incident is believed to have taken place on the street, but Bell says nothing is known about the interaction between the suspects and the victim at this time.

Witnesses with any information are being asked to come forward and Police note video will assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141.

Readers Comments (0)