Ontario invests nearly $1.2 million in Industrial Parkway, Vandorf improvements

February 13, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Province is set to invest nearly $1.2 million in the reconstruction of Industrial Parkway South and Vandorf Sideroad over the next two years.

The investment was formally announced by Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa at Aurora Town Hall last week.

“We’re very exited to get funding for our riding,” said Mr. Parsa at the announcement, which was also attended by Mayor Tom Mrakas and Councillor Rachel Gilliland, noting the money received by Aurora is part of an overall $200 million Province-wide investment in infrastructure. “Right from the day I got elected, [I said] we were going to do everything we can to work with our municipal partners to improve the relationships and deliver for Ontarians every single day. That is what we have been doing and that is what this announcement is all about.”

The announcement was received warmly by Mayor Mrakas who called it “exciting news” for Aurora as it demonstrates the Province’s “dedication to infrastructure in the community.”

“Communities like Aurora depend on funding through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund to help us address the critical and urgent infrastructure needs facing our community,” he said. “These funds assist us in relieving some of the tax burden on our residents and it ensures we can focus on delivering value to our taxpayers.

“The funding provided to the Town in 2020, will be used towards road reconstruction on Industrial Parkway South and Vandorf Sideroad. These are both busy roads that are currently not meeting our approved road standards. Municipalities today are facing many gaps in our ability to keep up with aging infrastructure and it is funding like this that enables us to deliver the services and programs our residents expect and deserve. While many of these infrastructure projects may be considered less than glamourous, they are important and necessary.

“Safe and well-maintained roads help keep traffic moving and make life easier and more convenient for residents and visitors. In addition to road reconstruction, a portion of the funding will also go towards ongoing road maintenance. We are committed to making sure all of our infrastructure is maintained to the highest standards and we are very grateful to the Province for their support. With this funding, we look forward to continuing to improve our service to better serve the people who call Aurora home.”

Aurora’s total allocation of Provincial funding amounts to $1,196,719.

“As your MPP, I am upholding my commitment to support our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making our community the best place to live and grow,” said Newmarket-Aurora MPP Christine Elliott in a statement, speaking to the $1.2 investment in Aurora, as well as a further $1.6 investment in Newmarket. “This funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in our community.”

Added Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure: “This investment provides the predictable and stable infrastructure funding small, rural and northern municipalities have asked for. With this OCIF (Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund) funding, we are working directly with our municipal partners to deliver community infrastructure.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)