SAC Saints host 37th MacPherson Tournament

February 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

If you haven’t noticed already, St. Andrew’s College loves hosting tournaments. It’s a point of pride within the pride of the school, and last weekend was no exception.

The 37th annual MacPherson Tournament was hosted by the school this past weekend and there was no shortage of excitement in this competition.

Much like the Gary West Cup, the school invites teams from around the province, in the country and outside of our nation to compete against high caliber hockey teams.

The Saints came into this tournament with the intent to defend their title. The team was placed in the Hamilton division along with Shattuck-St. Mary’s School from Minnesota, Edge School from Calgary and Victoria Honda from Michigan.

In the first game of the tournament, the Saints stomped on Edge School 7-0. With three goals in the first period and four in the third, there was not much goaltender Liam Stevenson had to do.

In the second game of the day on Friday, the Saints took on Shattuck-St. Mary’s.

The boys outshot their opponent 19 to four in the first. St. Mary’s returned the favour, outshooting the Saints 17 to three. It is an irony when this happens, because Daniel Baldassarra still found the back of the net with limited chances to give the Saints the edge.

St. Mary’s returned the favour thanks to Jackson Kunz. This one needed a shootout. Saints player Alex Atwill sealed the win.

On Saturday morning, the Saints defeated Victory Honda 3-1 and thrashed Boston Advantage in the semifinals, from the Meagher division, 6-3. Captain Mark Hillier recorded a natural hat trick, with multiple assists coming from Cole Galata and a few goals from Baldassarra.

It was smooth sailing. The Saints were rolling now.

Into the final on Sunday, in front of a full building, the Saints hosted St. Mary’s in a rematch of last year’s final. Lehti Lassi got the start in goal.

In the first two minutes of the first period, Scott Morrow got St. Mary’s on the board.

Saints fans would have to wait for Devlin Obrien to mark up the scoreboard late in the frame.

In the second period, St. Mary’s offence came alive. Two goals from Winter Wallace and one from Luke Buss, unanswered to add insult to injury, gave the team much needed momentum. Galata scored near the end of the period to put the Saints within two.

In the third, Carsen Stokes put this one out of reach with 2:55 remaining. Obrien put one back but it was too late.

In back to back finals, when a team lost in the previous year, it is not unheard of that team should win. You might say, it is expected.

David Manning says the result of the game doesn’t take away from an exceptional crowd and two of the best teams going head to head.

“It was a great game and when you have two of the best teams in North America, and, arguably the U18 level of the world, you’re going to win some you’re going to lose some,” said Manning.

Also, in attendance this weekend were central scouting representatives from the NHL and north of 20 different division one schools.

Mark Hillier, Frankie Carogioiello and Kienan Draper are on the NHL draft list, and St. Mary’s also has a few players.

The fun doesn’t stop there. The Saints fly over to Minnesota this week for a back-to-back, grudge match in the home of St. Mary’s. This week will decide who wins the season series which is currently tied at 2-2.

Games will take place February 8 and 9.

The MacPherson Tournament was named after the former assistant to the headmaster, Lloyd MacPherson, with the division names also in honour of former Andreans. Jim Hamilton helped the school bring in the McLaughlin Science Building and the Bedard Athletic Complex. Dr. Bob Meagher, became the Academic Head of the Lower School in 1972 and was an avid supporter of the U14 hockey team.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)