Arson suspected in series of tow truck fires

February 7, 2020 · 0 Comments

A second “suspicious” tow truck blaze in little over a week left York Regional Police officers to canvas an east Aurora neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect a fire which ripped through a tow truck belonging to an Aurora business early Tuesday morning was “intentionally set” and is just one of a rash of similar fires that have hit York Region and the Greater Toronto Area in recent weeks.

On Tuesday morning, Police were called to a report of a vehicle fire on Hartwell Way near William Graham Drive shortly after 5 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a tow truck that had been on fire, but was already extinguished by Central York Fire Services.

There were no injuries.

This incident is the second following another suspicious tow truck fire on the morning of Sunday, January 26, this time on McLeod Drive in the Bathurst and Wellington Street West neighbourhood. In this instance, when Police arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m., they found an empty gas container lying nearby.

“There have been numerous incidents of suspected arson involving tow trucks right across the GTA, especially in York Region,” Constable Andy Pattenden told The Auroran. “There have also been shootings and other violence associated with tow trucks. Every incident is being investigated on its own and we’ll keep an open mind to any links in any of these cases.”

At press time, the York Regional Police couldn’t say whether any surveillance camera footage captured images of the suspects, but Police spent Tuesday knocking on nearby doors for witnesses and footage.

“Be aware of these incidents that are taking place and [tow truck owners] should use any precautions they can to protect their property,” said Constable Pattenden. “A camera is obviously one of the greatest tools to hopefully prevent some of these things from occurring, but if they do happen, they act as great evidence afterwards.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)