Tigers blanked vs Collingwood Colts, Georgetown game postponed

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Tigers fell to the Collingwood Colts 5-0 at home Friday night and Saturday’s matchup against Georgetown was postponed.

Near the tail end of this rebuilding season, the Tigers continue to tweak their game.

Head coach Jim Wells, Jr. adds a different swagger to the group, building their identity from practice to games since taking over the head coaching position from Rob De Fulvis in November.

For the past ten regular season outings, the Tigers have conceded 48 goals and scored 17 of their own. This 31-goal differential does not reflect some great efforts in this stretch.

For seven of the past 10 games the Tigers have reached 30 shots on goal. The boys have conceded an ample amount of shots per contest, yet they channel that into some offence of their own.

Outworking the other team is a prized asset. That is what the Tigers have been learning all year long.

Against the Collingwood Colts, the Tigers were cumbersome in the first period, recording three shots on goal, against a club they took to double-overtime back in December.

The Colts poured on 17 shots of their own in the opening frame. Tigers goaltender Christian Filippetti stood on his head.

Nine minutes in, Colts forward Tyler Ignazzitto opened the scoring on the power play. With 37 seconds left in the frame, Patrick Brown added his 14th of the season for a 2-0 lead.

In the second period, the Tigers rebounded exceptionally, outshooting the Colts 12-11.

For the most part it was the Tigers who pressed the Colts, working hard to open the scoring. Sticking with the game plan, the boys came close, if it was not for Andrew Rose denying all chances.

“If we play that way for three periods, if we play the way we did in the second on to the third, we would have a chance to compete,” said Wells.

The Colts added another power play goal early thanks to Adrian Nabuurs.

With one minute and one second left, Christian Taylor scored the fourth goal for the Colts on the night and Vladislav Dvurechenskii scored with one second left in the period for the fifth.

In the third period, both teams did not generate many scoring chances.

Amidst the score line and the stat lines that will enter the minds of spectators, it is important to remember the Tigers have 12 players in their first year of Junior A hockey.

The organization does not have one player at the age of 20, versus the Colts who have more than five.

Wells explained what the best part is about having first year players on the team is.

“Their energy,” he says. “Sometimes, the difference is the mental part of the game. In the first period they didn’t show up but they were able to rebound and they have energy. That’s probably the best part of it and they’re learning all the time.”

Moving forward, Wells hopes that his players earn a good experience with the team with the club sending a consistent message to the boys, improving their hockey IQs for years to come.

The Tigers were supposed to play the Georgetown Raiders the next night. The game was postponed due to the snowstorm. The Tigers will host the Raiders this Friday at 7.30 p.m. in the Aurora Community Centre.

By Robert Belardi

