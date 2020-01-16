100 Women Who Care hope to hit $200,000 fundraising milestone for fifth anniversary

An hour might seem like a small window in time, but a lot of good can be accomplished in those sixty minutes – just ask members of 100 Women Who Care Central York Region.

Set to celebrate their fifth anniversary this year, 100 Women Who Care Central York Region was founded with a simple vision: bringing 100 women together for an hour every three months, each bringing $100 to the table, potentially raising $10,000 in an hour for local groups in need.

It was a simple mandate and a mission they weren’t sure they could meet when they first set out, but the group was an immediate success. Since its founding, they have raised nearly $170,000 for 17 community organizations, ranging from Inn From the Cold, the Newmarket-based organization for the homeless, at their first meeting in October 2015, to, most recently TLC The Life Centre, a Newmarket-based non-profit which provides assistance in a number of areas, including depression, divorce and family planning.

“There has been amazing growth,” says Laurie Brakeboer, founder of 100 Women Who Care Central York Region. “We started in October of 2015 and we reached our first objective, bringing in 100 Women, in our first year. We also reached our [first fundraising] objective, which was $10,000, in April of 2017. My personal goal for the organization is now that we have raised $166,000, and with our fifth anniversary being in October, we would be absolutely thrilled to have surpassed $200,000 by the time that meeting ends.”

When Ms. Brakeboer started a local chapter of the 100 Women Who Care movement, she was inspired by the concept of 100 like-minded women coming together from all around Central York Region – and even beyond – to make a significant donation to a community-based organization in just one hour. At each meeting, member women can nominate the organization of their choice and, from there, a shortlist is compiled. Once the shortlist of charities and non-profits is completed, each nominator is given five minutes to make their pitch to the group – and the winner is voted on at the end of the hour.

Ms. Brakeboer describes it as “a giving circle” that has not only expanded in numbers but, within its membership, has also expanded horizons.

“You listen to these women come up and speak about the charities, you hear the stories – I have been pretty involved in the community over the course of 20 years and I am always shocked when a charity gets up there I never even knew existed,” she says. “We have met so many different areas of need. We have had areas where we’ve had youth, where we’ve [addressed] mental health and I think, for me, the most surprising of everything was New Leaf, just outside Sharon. I never realised that these [services for] autistic adults existed in our area and so much amazing stuff is happening out there.”

Aurora-resident Lori Hoyes was also struck by the work 100 Women Who Care was carrying out in the community.

“I think this is an amazing group of women who are contributing back to their community and to worthwhile causes,” says Ms. Hoyes. “For someone who has that little bit of extra money they can donate, it’s a great thing to help out other people. That was my draw; I just thought it was a worthwhile thing to get involved in.”

Ms. Hoyes’ involvement has only deepened over the years. As President of the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, she has also helped 100 Women Who Care come “home” to Aurora after a number of years.

100 Women Who Care Central York Region keeps its money – and its meetings – within the communities of Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury. Aurora meetings were previously held at the Aurora Soccer Club, but their growing membership base meant they also outgrew the facility and they have been looking for a new home ever since. Ms. Hoyes was able to make that happen and 100 Women Who Care will kick off their first meeting of 2020 at the Legion on Wednesday, January 29.

“On behalf of the Legion, I am happy we can provide this location and we’re happy to be supporting the community and this worthwhile organization,” says Ms. Hoyes.

For Ms. Brakeboer, the feeling is mutual.

“I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to be back in Aurora,” she says. “It has meant a lot to me that we show up in each community we support. The Aurora Soccer Club were phenomenal and amazing hosts and it was a really sad day when we had to stop going there. I was heartbroken. We were looking for an alternative for quite some time, and then Lori came over.

“The opportunity to experience being in a room with 100+ women who are coming together for a common goal is all based in positivity. There’s no place in that room for anything but support of each other.”

For more information on 100 Women Who Care Central York Region, a schedule of future meetings, as well as a roster of the community organizations they have supported over the years, visit 100womencyr.ca.

