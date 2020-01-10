Cannabis retailers look east after Yonge-Wellington application is rejected

Cannabis retailers are looking east after their application to open a cannabis store on the southeast corner of Yonge and Wellington was rejected by the Province.

Jane’s Cannabis Shop was looing to plant roots at Aurora’s busiest intersection in the storefront most recently occupied by the Marketing Garage. However, this location ultimately received the thumbs-down because it was within 90 metres of an educational institution – in this case, the Inspiration Private School located at 15260 Yonge Street, an adult education program.

With their rejection in hand, proponents of the retail cannabis shop have been working with the Town to identify a suitable new location and have set their sights on 160 Wellington Street East, Unit 3, a retail storefront located on the ground floor of the condominium building located on Wellington’s northwest corner with Industrial Parkway North.

“As the last location at Yonge and Wellington did not meet Provincial regulations and guidelines, the applicants worked with the Town to find a new location that does meet all provincial and municipal guidelines for locations,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas.

According to provincial guidelines, a cannabis retail store can’t be located near a school or private school if the proposed retail store is less than 150 metres away from the school, private school, or educational institution’s property line. Here, a private school is defined as “an institution at which instruction is provided at any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., on any school day for five or more pupils who are of over compulsory school age in any of the subjects of the elementary of secondary school courses of study.”

The new proposed location is located a short distance from St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School, but the retail store, if approved will be just within the 150-metre buffer of St. Max’s closest property line: its Industrial Parkway North driveway.

