Aurora dentist among 176 killed in Tehran crash

Aurora-based dentist Dr. Parisa Eghbalian and daughter Reera Esmaeilion were among the 176 individuals who lost their lives in a plane crash in Tehran on Wednesday.

Dr. Parisa Eghbalian, who was born and raised in Iran, was co-owner of Aurora E&E Dentistry on Wellington Street East with her husband, Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion.

She moved to Canada in 2010.

The family had strong roots in Richmond Hill and Aurora, opening up their Aurora practice in 2017 with the philosophy of “respect, caring and listening” being central to their approach.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Tehran that claimed the lives of all 176 passengers and crew on board, including 63 Canadians,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “Our condolences and prayers are extended to the families of the victims and the local Iranian community. We grieve with you. I am also heartbroken to hear that Dr. Parisa Eghbalian was one of those killed in the crash. This is beyond comprehension for many in our community and our thoughts are with Dr. Eghbalian’s family.”

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was en route from Tehran, Iran on January 8. It crashed shortly after take-off. Among those killed were several Iranian-Canadian families and international students returning home.

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford also stood in solidarity with the Iranian community.

“Today, we mourn the 63 Canadians and all of the other passengers and crew of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 who lost their lives suddenly and tragically while flying from Tehran to Kiev. My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of those who died. They are in our thoughts and prayers.

“I want to thank the first responders and Red Crescent workers who have been working tirelessly for hours to recover the bodies of the deceased. Our government and all citizens stand with the Iranian community here in Ontario and across Canada in this time of grief.”

Dr. Eghbalian graduated from Tabriz University of Medical Science in 2001, and before coming to Canada worked as an associate for nearly a decade.

By Brock Weir

PICTURED ABOVE: Dr. Parisa Eghbalian, centre, (seen here with husband Dr. Hamed Esmaeilion and former mayor Geoff Dawe at the grand opening of their Aurora E&E Dentistry practice on Wellington Street East in 2017) was one of 63 Canadians killed in a Tehran plane crash Wednesday morning. Auroran photo by Glenn Rodger

