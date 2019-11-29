Ward options to be made public Wednesday

November 29, 2019 · 0 Comments

Options which could lead to significant changes in Aurora’s electoral system are expected to be made public next week.

They’ve consulted with the public and they’ve consulted with local lawmakers, and now consultants are preparing to release their next report which will put suggested lines on maps for Aurora adopting a Ward system of governance.

Aurora is currently governed by an at-large system where six Councillors – plus the office of the Mayor – are elected by the community as a whole to represent their interests.

The current Council, however, has tasked consultants developing options for the adoption of a ward system where residents in a particular designated area, or ward, would vote for the Mayor and a single Councillor to represent their interests.

The consultants will propose four different ward options – models with three, four, five and six wars respectively.

“All options achieve effective representation, although there is a difference in how well each achieves the various components of effective representation,” says the Town.

While more than 100 submissions have been made online by residents weighing in on the possible adoption of a ward system, the two public meetings thus far have brought mixed feedback from residents.

Following the release of the four options next week, a further public meeting will take place on Wednesday, December 11, from 7 – 9 p.m. in the Skylight Gallery at Town Hall, giving residents the chance to view the options and provide feedback. A further meeting will take place January 15, from 7 – 9 p.m., at the Aurora Cultural Centre.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)