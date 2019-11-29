Aurora’s Frost shines in NHL debut

November 29, 2019 · 0 Comments

There’s a cold front making its way into Philadelphia.

Morgan Frost has finally arrived in the NHL, making his much-anticipated debut for the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday after a call up from the AHL-affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

It’s been a long road to the show for the Aurora native, who turned 20 in May, shortly before his third development camp was underway. He was drafted 27th overall by the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, picked in the shadows of Nolan Patrick, the teenager picked second overall in the same draft, and who is already in his third season with the NHL club since the draft.

Yet Frost’s impact with the big club was evident just a period and a half into his NHL debut, sliding in a backhander past Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky for the career highlight.

“I was kind of low in the ‘D’ zone, to be honest, and (teammate Travis Konecny) made a really nice pass and I saw a bit of room,” Frost told reporters following his NHL debut. “At first I was looking (to) pass but then I saw I had a lane to the net. I think the goalie put his stick out so I just tried to go short side with it and luckily it went in.”

It was a monkey off the back of the talented centreman, who grew up playing in the Aurora Minor Hockey program before turning heads in the OHL for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He was in the midst of his first professional season with the Phantoms when he received the call up, having posted twelve points in sixteen pro games.

“He played a good game. There was definitely a lot of good plays with the puck that he made for us,” added Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. “A young player getting his first kick at the NHL, he’s obviously going to remember this game, and he scored a goal for us too.”

The call from the front office came during what any other 20-year old would be doing on their day off: playing video games with friends.

“(Phantoms Head Coach) Scott Gordon’s name showed up on my phone, and I wasn’t sure what it was for at first. When he told me, it was an amazing feeling.”

If there was still any doubt as to Frost’s abilities to play with the big boys, he all but erased them in his second game with the Flyers, facing the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. A quick drop pass off a faceoff from All-Star Claude Giroux set up Frost for a one-time from the slot, for his second goal in his second NHL appearance.

Per NHL public relations, Frost is the sixth player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first two career games, while the last Flyer to do it was David Laliberte in 2009.

Yet the humble Frost said he still has a lot to learn from his new peers, including the veteran Giroux, who has already taken the protégé under his wing.

“He’s teaching me how to manage the puck, and just basically how to play the pro game. So, I think every game is kind of an opportunity to try to get better.”

By Jake Courtepatte

Readers Comments (0)