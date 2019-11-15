Tigers nab rare win over Admirals

November 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Tigers managed to skate away with their fourth win of the season against the Brantford 99ers on Friday, thanks to a solid showing between the pipes from their backup goaltender.

The two OJHL clubs met at the Aurora Community Centre for the first time this year in what turned out to be an emotional affair, splitting 44 minutes worth of penalties in a 3 – 1 Aurora win.

Both sides were able to capitalize well on their man advantages, with ex-Aurora Tiger Kyle Bollers sticking it to his old team early in the second period with Jackson Clark sent off for a game misconduct after a hit from behind.

The play seemed to spark some revenge from the 99ers, who took three consecutive penalties to close out the middle frame, resulting in Jalen Balbosa notching one for the Tigers in the final minute to tie it at ones.

Mauro Biasutto gave the Tigers the lead with just under eight minutes left in regulation, before captain Jonas Leas sealed the deal with a late empty netter.

After starting off the season going winless in the first eleven games, the Tigers seemed to be turning the corner in mid-October when they rattled off three wins over the course of four games, before falling back into a five-game losing streak.

Friday’s win gave a small spark to an otherwise lifeless season, though it was back to the status quo in a pair of losses over the weekend.

Hosting the Milton Menace the following night, the Aurora offense fell short against a Menace team they bested in a 7 – 6 overtime barnburner on October 20.

Barwinski was once again given the reins in net, though Milton was able to solve him a handful of times in a 5 – 0 shutout loss.

Looking to change things up for a tired squad heading into the third game in three days on Sunday, Aurora went back to veteran tender Christian Filippetti for a road game versus the Whitby Fury, though both ended up sharing the net in a second straight loss.

The scoring touch returned in a heavy-handed game, with both sides tied at twos after the first period.

Three straight goals for the Fury in the second period spelled trouble for the Tigers, though they managed to make it a 6 – 4 score heading into the final twenty minutes.

Landis Antonic scored twice in the third, completing a hat trick to earn the second star of the game, though Whitby held onto a 7 – 6 win.

Luc Reeve, Jonathan Balah, and Leas also found the back of the net.

In picking up two of a possible six points over the weekend, the Tigers put themselves on par with the Lindsay Muskies for the bottom of the OJHL barrel with four wins apiece, albeit a game in hand for the Tigers.

Aurora sits well back of the division-leading Collingwood Colts, who own a seventeen-point advantage over the Tigers.

Following a road matchup with the Pickering Panthers, the Tigers will once again have a chance to turn their luck around with a four-game home stretch, starting with a hosting of the Stouffville Spirit on Saturday.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.auroratigers.pointstreaksites.com.

By Jake Courtepatte

Readers Comments (0)