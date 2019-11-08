Barbarians take double gold at Provincial Under-17 Championship

Fifteen months.

That is how long the Aurora Barbarians Under-17 girls program has gone without the bitter taste of defeat, a streak that spans a total of a whopping 35 games: and now, their second provincial championship.

The Under-17 sevens squad took to the fields in Barrie last weekend to compete in the sevens fall season finale at the Rugby Ontario Provincial Championship, where they cruised to a gold medal over the Oshawa Vikings, after besting the Oakville Crusaders in the morning semifinal.

Played as a five-tournament weekend schedule through fall, it was a clean sweep for the Aurora squad: taking home the top prize at the Brantford Q-Meta Cup, the Whit Sevens, the Belleville Sevens, and the TIRF Sevens before capping off their historic season at provincials.

It came just months after the fifteens Barbs squad took home provincial gold, after posting their own 10 – 0 record throughout the summer program.

Nick Daniels, the head coach of both clubs, said “expectations were high” heading into the fall sevens season.

“We had a very strong team, with most having played provincially and a few selected for Canada U-18,” said Daniels, mentioning the names of Chloe Daniels, Lara Jorgensen, and Eden Kilgour who all earned selections to Team Canada when they take on the USA in fifteens action in December.

Reese Morgan, Taylor McKnight, and Victoria Stanley were all named as reserves for the match as well.

Daniels praised the team’s experience with each other as a key component to their success, with the majority competing in club 15s, club 7s, Provincial 15s and 7s and RC Academy together.

“Their ball skills, speed and game sense sets them apart from the competition.”

Though provincially the season may be over, the team stampedes on against some New York competition in November.

The boys Under-17 squad found similar success in the provincial finale, besting the Oakville Crusaders 14 – 10 to ensure a double gold finish for the Barbarians, their first tournament victory of the sevens season.

All in all, 36 teams from across Ontario came together to compete for the final title.

“I would like to thank all the teams that participated in the Fall 7s Series this season,” said Myles Spencer, CEO of Rugby Ontario. “The Provincial Junior Club 7s Championship was a wonderful way to wrap up the fall season. It was a fantastic display of skill and competition that showcased the future stars of Ontario rugby.”

By Jake Courtepatte

