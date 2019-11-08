Student arrested following reports of weapon at Aurora High

A student has been arrested after a Tuesday incident at Aurora High School.

York Regional Police say a male student was apprehended following a report that he was in a possession of a gun.

“We responded to a weapons call at Aurora High School this afternoon,” confirmed Constable Andy Pattenden. “We received a report that there was a student at the school who was believed to have a gun. When officers arrived, the school was placed on lockdown. The student was located by officers outside the school, but still on school property. He was placed under arrest and no gun located.

“Further investigation led officers to a residence nearby the school. With the assistance of officers with our Emergency Response Unit, the occupants of the home were ordered out and taken into custody. A gun was located inside the house.”

The York Region District School Board said Aurora High School (AHS) was placed in a lockdown situation from 1.40 – 1.55 p.m., and, after the lockdown was lifted, the school went into a hold and secure precaution until approximately 2.30 p.m.

“Thank you to all of our students and staff today who acted calmly and followed our lockdown protocol and turned off their cell phones,” said AHS Principal George Voumvakis in a letter to the school community. “This helps to keep everyone in our buildings safe during a lockdown and prevents information being shared that could compromise police investigations.

“Supports will be available at the school tomorrow for any students who wish to access them.”

By Brock Weir

