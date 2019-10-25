Theatre Aurora’s Blood Relations

A Review by Scott Johnston

Did she, or didn’t she?

Many people are familiar with the infamous story of Lizzie Borden, even if through the simple poem that starts “Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother 40 whacks…”

But what do we really know about what happened back in 1892 with the murder of the Borden parents? Lizzie was eventually acquitted after a sensational murder trial, and the perpetrator (Lizzie or otherwise) was never identified, so may there be more to this story?

That’s what audiences are asked to consider in “Blood Relations”, which opens Theatre Aurora’s 61st season.

Written by Canadian author Sharon Pollock, this psychological play within a play uses facts and speculation surrounding the famous Massachusetts incident over 125 years ago to depict events in the Borden household leading up to the murders.

Director Sergio Calderon, a Theatre Aurora veteran, has a great cast to work with. All of the actors do an excellent job of creating characters who are confident that they are doing the right thing in the interests of themselves and everyone else, while they are simultaneously and unknowingly pushing Lizzie’s mental buttons.

The cast includes Robert Ball and Gerri Sefi as parents Andrew and Abigail Borden, Brian Fukuzawa as Andrew’s brother Harry, Karen Fogleman as Lizzie’s sister Emma, and Glen Warren as potential suitor Dr. Patrick.

Shelagh Carlini as Lizzie and Angie Sapalovski as the actress who is studying Lizzie, and who portrays her in the play-within-a-play reveal women who run the gamut from sympathetic to creepy.

The set is simple but effective. Excellent use of lighting, music and sound effects help ratchet up the tension as the play progresses.

With this production Theatre Aurora is starting its current season’s theme of murder and mayhem on a strong note.

So, did she, or didn’t she? That’s up to you to decide.

Evening performances of “Blood Relations” continue at Theatre Aurora, 150 Henderson Drive, October 24, 25 and 26.

Information and tickets are available through the box office at 905-727-3669.

