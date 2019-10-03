“We need more than just gun control,” says Mayor

October 3, 2019

By Brock Weir

Mayor Tom Mrakas was among the Greater Toronto Area mayors who gathered in Richmond Hill on Monday morning to talk gun control legislation with Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

Mr. Trudeau, who is seeking a second mandate as Prime Minister in the October 21 Federal Election, convened the roundtable just days after his party announced that a new Liberal government would ban assault rifles and continue to take “common sense” action to strengthen current gun control laws.”

Their proposals would give municipalities – like the Aurora – a greater say in gun control measures.

“Too many people have lost loved ones to gun violence. And too often, the culprit is military-style weapons designed to inflict mass human casualties — guns so dangerous that they have no place in our country,” said Trudeau in a statement prior to Tuesday’s meeting. “Thoughts and prayers aren’t going to cut it. A Liberal government will strengthen gun control, and ban assault weapons in Canada.”

Measures proposed by the Liberals include, in addition to banning all military-style assault rifles, including the AR-15 working with the provinces and territories to give municipalities the ability to further restrict – or ban – handguns, while protecting the rights of “law-abiding hunters and pledge” by not bringing back the long-gun registry.”

“It was a great opportunity to discuss strengthening gun controls in our communities and how the Federal Government wants to work with municipalities to give us the tools to fight gun violence,” Mayor Mrakas told The Auroran following the meeting. “However, we need more than just gun control. We need stronger penalties for those that steal or smuggle handguns into our communities. The penalties for fishing out-of-season or without a fishing license are more severe than smuggling a gun into our communities.

“I support local municipalities having greater autonomy when it comes to matters that have a direct impact on their towns and cities. However, for an issue as complex as gun violence, personally I believe it will take support at and among all levels of government to identify the most effective strategies to address the issue of gun violence in our communities.”

