Suspects wanted following home invasion in Aurora

September 26, 2019 · 0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking an unknown suspect and assistance locating a 20-year-old man and a 17-year old female youth wanted on warrants following a home invasion that occurred in Aurora.

On Tuesday, at 8.40 p.m., officers responded to an address on Richardson Drive for a report of a home invasion in progress.

Officers learned that a female and two male suspects entered the residence and attempted to rob one of the occupants. The suspects fled and left behind a replica firearm.

Investigators have identified the female and one of the male suspects and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Investigators are seeking information on the location of these suspects and on the identity of the third suspect.

Wanted are Noble Selby, 20, of Whitby, and a 17-year-old female from Newmarket.

Charges include possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, assault, robbery, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, and six counts of Breach of Recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-846-5423 x7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

