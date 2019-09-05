Under-11 AKBA Jays reign as OBA champions

By Jake Courtepatte

The Under-11 Aurora King Jays are tops in the province.

The AA squad took to the fields in Vaughan over Labour Day Weekend for the annual Ontario Baseball Association (OBA) championships, one of thousands of teams across the province competing in their respective end of year tournament.

A successful start in an 8 – 5 win over the Oakville A’s to open the tournament Friday was the start of five straight wins for the Aurora King squad, the only team in the tournament to accomplish the feat. They took down Oakville, Northumberland, Kitchener, Royal York, and Halton Hills on route to a finals berth against the Niagara Falls Falcons, in what would be a double-knockout round.

An 11 – 4 loss in the first game stalled Aurora King’s tournament title, yet a 15 – 5 mercy rule win in Game Seven of the tournament secured the championship and the coveted OBA ring.

The championship win is just the latest in a long list of accolades for the U-11 Jays after a successful season, having taken home gold at the Newmarket Silver Bat tournament just over a month ago.

Congratulations go out to Noah Glenn, Noah Sutchy, Cale Williams, Parker Bifolchi, Matthew Burdo, Luciano Montanaro, Luca Cutajar, Colin Ellsworth, Romeo Waghmare, Lincoln Glover, Tyson Kushnir, as well as coaches Raj Waghmare, Mark Cutajar, Tim Glenn, Richard Glover, and Peter Bifolchi.

