Aurora-King Jays back on top in Newmarket Silver Bat

August 2, 2019

By Jake Courtepatte

For just the second time in the tournament’s 44-year history, the Aurora-King Jays are champs at the Newmarket Silver Bat tournament.

In both occasions, it is the 2005 Jays who have added their names to the coveted trophy.

This past weekend saw the Jays absolutely dominate this year’s iteration of the tournament, going undefeated through six games to take the championship.

Opening the tournament on Friday with a 23 – 2 drubbing of the Brantford Red Sox, the Jays won a trio of games Saturday, in besting the Anette Black 13 – 0, the Peterborough Tigers 13 – 7, and the Mississauga South West Twins 13 – 5.

Sunday’s semifinal saw the Jays cruise to the final game by a score of 9 – 4 against Peterborough, before meeting the Red Sox again in the final, where they took home the trophy by a score of 17 – 8.

It was in 2016 that the Jays first took the tournament, as an AA squad before being promoted to the AAA level for the 2017 season.

Congratulations go out to Noah Glenn, Noah Sutchy, Cale Williams, Parker Bifolchi, Matthew Burdo, Luciano Montanaro, Luca Cutajar, Colin Ellsworth, Romeo Waghmare, Lincoln Glover, Tyson Kushnir, as well as coaches Raj Waghmare, Mark Cutajar, Tim Glenn, Richard Glover, and Peter Bifolchi.

