Homicide investigation started after suspicious house fire on Edward Street

Investigators with the York Regional Police homicide unit are seeking witnesses following a suspicious house fire in Aurora.

On Saturday, July 27, shortly before 1 a.m., Police and Central York Fire Service was called to a house on Edward Street for a report of a fire.

When officers arrived, they found the house was fully engulfed.

Shortly after 2 a.m., firefighters had knocked down the fire and were able to enter the home where they located a body, believed to be an adult, deceased.

The Coroner attended the scene and deemed the circumstances of the death suspicious. As a result, officers with the YRP Homicide Unit are leading the ongoing investigation.

The deceased has not been identified.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 x7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

