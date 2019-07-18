Pedestrian killed in Wellington Street collision

By Brock Weir

A 67-year-old Aurora woman is dead following a collision on Wellington Street West on Monday afternoon

Just before 4.30 p.m. on July 15, York Regional Police were called to the scene at Wellington near George Street for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a car.

According to York Regional Police Constable Andy Pattenden, the pedestrian, 67, was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old Aurora man was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the collision due to the ongoing investigation, which shut down Wellington Street West until just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 x7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.1800222TIPS.com.

