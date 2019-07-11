Metrolinx outlines plans for Hydro Corridor

By Brock Weir

Metrolinx, the provincial body that operates GO Transit, has expanded upon the work they are carrying out in the Hydro Corridor near the northwest corner of Bayview Avenue and St. John’s Sideroad.

Last week, The Auroran reported on the concerns of several homeowners in the Pinnacle Trail area abutting the Hydro Corridor who recently noticed staking work carried out just 18 feet from their back fences.

Responding to a media request for clarification, Metrolinx spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth says they are in the process of “procuring the GO Expansion contract which will allow us to quadruple GO Rail service and electrify core segments of the GO network, including on the Barrie corridor between Union Station in Toronto and Allandale Waterfront Station in Barrie.”

“While the procurement process is underway, we’re proactively getting our infrastructure ready for electrification,” he said. “Hydro One’s work will enable eventual construction of electrification infrastructure, be it overhead catenary system, hydrail, or any other technology out on the market. The winning bidder will determine which electrification technology will be used.

“Metrolinx has an extensive community relations strategy, with dedicated community relations staff members that build relationships with local residents, community groups, and stakeholders all over the GO network. Over the lifecycle of this project, Metrolinx will be working collaboratively with Hydro One to ensure that the community is kept informed every step of the way.”

