Countdown is on for 2019 Magna Hoedown

July 4, 2019

By Brock Weir

Tickets are on sale, the talent has been booked, now it’s just a matter of counting down to the 2019 Magna Hoedown – and supporting worthy community organizations along the way.

Representatives from 20 community groups that will share in the proceeds of this year’s Hoedown, York Region’s biggest charity party, gathered at Adena Springs Farm on Wednesday morning, dressed in their western best, to help get the party started.

“Today; the Hoedown is the largest fundraiser in York Region and has raised over $13 million for hundreds of charities, non-profits and community groups,” said Magna’s Steve Hinder, addressing the charity representatives, reflecting on Hoedown’s evolution from a relatively simple backyard barbecue 31 years ago. “There is only one reason why Magna is even involved in a Hoedown and it is because of you and all the folks that you serve in our community; this year it totals over 116,000 people that avail themselves of the services you provide that make our community the community we all love.”

This year’s Hoedown, which will take place under the big top of the Magna Corral on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14, is working with a wide array of non-profits from across York Region, offering a hand in the fields of health, sport, arts and culture, and more: Abuse Hurts (The Canadian Centre for Abuse Awareness), Aurora FC, the Aurora Tigers, Autism Ontario York Region & Kerry’s Place Autism Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of York with Epilepsy York Region, Community Living Central York, Deaf Blind Ontario Services, Easter Seals Ontario, Hospice Georgina & the Georgina Arts Centre and Gallery, the Lake Simcoe Soccer Club, Learning Disabilities Association of York Region, the Literacy Council of York-Simcoe & Learning Centre for Georgina, Marquee Theatrical Productions, Newmarket Redmen, Pulsars Gymnastics Club, St. John Ambulance, the Food Bank of York Region, Victim Services of York Region, the Women’s Centre of York Region, and York Pride Festival.

Helping welcome the charity representatives to Adena Springs on Wednesday afternoon was Mayor Tom Mrakas who paid tribute not only to what Hoedown brings to this community but what each of the organizations do to make the community a better place as well.

“The Hoedown is a cherished local tradition that our community looks forward to year after year,” said Mayor Mrakas. “It is York Region’s largest annual community fundraiser and a must-attend event that we are fortunate to have right here in our Town. It is also one of Canada’s leading charitable fundraisers, having donated over $14 million in its 31-year history. It is also incredible to think this began as a small backyard barbecue fundraiser at the Stronach Family Farm and it has grown to such epic proportions. Over the course of the weekend, thousands of people slap on their cowboy boots and hats, plaid shirts and big buckles and come out to enjoy the amazing live entertainment and Texas-style barbecue all in support of the organizations that make York Region the amazing place and community that it is.

“This year’s 20 recipients are an incredible and eclectic list of charities, non-profits and community groups and while your small but mighty teams may all service residents in very different ways, one constant is the belief that you can make a difference in the lives of those around you. Thank you to each and every one of you for the important community work that you do within our Region and the Town of Aurora.”

While there is still plenty of time for potential party-goers to get their cowboy boots and hats, plaid shirts and big buckles ready for the main event, there is still more time to wait until the headliners are announced.

On Thursday, Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea was announced as the Friday headliner, while the announcement of Saturday’s main headliner is due on July 29. Organizers tease Saturday’s headliner is a “hoedown favourite.”

“It is our job to put together a program that makes you successful and that is what I am proud to say we’ve done this year,” said Mr. Hinder.

As the community waits for word on the headliners, we do know that in between will be a showcase of Ontario’s brightest up-and-coming country musicians as the Top 8 contestants in the 2019 Magna Hoedown Showdown take over the main stage on Friday night (a night which will include a craft beer and food truck festival) with the evening’s winner returning on Saturday night to open for the Main headliner.

“On Saturday, September 14, we’re returning to our Hoedown roots, starting the night off with some incredible country tribute artists to get the party going,” said Mr. Hinder, adding that this year’s festivities will see a return of a huge silent auction and “amazing door prizes” drawn at 6.30, 7.30 and 8.30 p.m. “Anyone who has been going to Hoedown since the beginning knows that this country dance party was really what the event was all about, and that’s where we’re headed.”

For more information on the 2019 Hoedown, the Hoedown Showdown, participating charities and how you can support the event and purchase tickets, visit www.hoedown.ca.

