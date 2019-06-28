FRONT PORCH PERSPECTIVE: Help Wanted: Personable, Organized Person Needed at Shoppers Drug Mart

By Stephen Somerville

I first met Buster Flynn some twenty plus years ago in Aurora.

It was sometime between 1997 and 1999. I had become engaged to Julie and although I was still living in Mississauga at the time, I was regularly attending the Sunday morning church service at Our Lady of Grace Church.

The first person I met upon walking into the church that initial morning was Buster who was serving as a volunteer usher.

We have become friendly ever since.

I look forward to seeing Buster’s smiling face every Sunday morning and talking to him before the church service about family, his grand kids or the current status of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He has been involved in many facets of the church’s life since 1975 and has worked with every leader, from the original parish priest, Father Lynett to the current pastor, Father Frank McDevitt.

I also would inevitably see Buster either at the local Shoppers Drug Mart or driving around town in his Shoppers Drug Mart vehicle delivering prescriptions and other goods to seniors.

Two weeks ago, Buster, who is now 74, let me know that he was retiring from this part time job.

Buster had already retired from North York Hydro 23 years ago and then started delivering prescriptions on a part-time basis for Doane Hall.

He said that his wife Betty and he decided it was the correct time to retire. They want to spend more time with their children and grandchildren.

He said that working for 53 years was “enough”, but that he will miss meeting with the folks and striking up friendships over the years.

He said that it is a great job; “although I was not doing it for the money, it was very rewarding meeting people…”

Shoppers therefore needs a replacement.

This is more than a job to Buster; it was a calling.

Buster worked three to five hours per day, five days per week. He would go into Shoppers twice per day, first at 9 a.m. and be done his morning deliveries by about 11:30 a.m. He would then go in again at 2 p.m. and be done by about 3:30 p.m.

He would usually perform about 15 to 20 deliveries per day, although he has done as many as 40.

Buster also looked after deliveries for the Shoppers Drug Mart on Yonge Street in the south part of Aurora.

Buster said that the owner would consider an applicant who wants to do one shift only, beginning at either noon or 1 p.m. and going to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., instead of a split shift.

This job requires someone who is very much a “people person” and is very well-organized.

For many of the people that Buster visits, this is their only point of contact with someone on a weekly or monthly basis and otherwise these people would have to take a cab or hire someone to bring them their prescriptions or other items.

This position requires someone who is trustworthy and honest.

Buster has had access to some senior’s residences and if the person was not there he would either put the goods and medicine in their fridge or on the counter.

According to Buster, the position does take a bit of time to get organized and to become efficient. The driver wants to devise the best and shortest delivery route, so that they don’t go back and forth.

It helps if the applicant know the streets around Town.

The delivery vehicle is provided by Shoppers. The applicant only need a clean driver abstract. The abstract can be obtained from the local license plate office. Shoppers will pay for the cost of the abstract.

If you are interested in this position, please go into the Shoppers Drug Mart at the corner of Yonge and Aurora Heights and either speak to Ken Mo, the Owner/Pharmacist or Rob the front store manager.

Also, please feel forward to pass this on to someone who you would think this opportunity would be a good fit.

The position is to be filled immediately.

A special shout out and thanks to Buster for all the things that he has done in our community as a volunteer over the past fifty years. I hope Betty and Buster enjoy a long, fun and fulfilling retirement together.

Stephen can be contacted at stephengsomerville@yahoo.com

