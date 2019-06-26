UPDATE: Police release composite sketch of sexual assault suspect

June 26, 2019

By Brock Weir

York Regional Police has released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted following a sexual assault on an Aurora teen.

On Monday morning, June 24, at approximately 11.50 a.m., a female teen was assaulted and sexually assaulted while walking on a trail between Town Hall and the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (AFLC).

“She was alone and she was approached by a male who is unknown to her,” said Detective Sergeant Simon James at press conference held early Wednesday afternoon outside the AFLC. “The male tried to briefly engage in conversation, she continued to walk, and shortly after that, she was assaulted and sexually assaulted. We believe the individual was armed with a handgun and the victim did sustain minor injuries as a result of the attack.”

The handgun, he added, was used to assault the victim but it was not discharged in the attack.

Following the assault, the victim was able to reach Town Hall where she received assistance from municipal employees.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor physical injuries.

Police have been on the scene since Monday, with investigators stationing themselves at Town Hall, where the parking lot connects to the trail in question. Investigators have since been combing the area for evidence on foot, on ATV and from above using helicopters and drones.

The investigation is expected to continue throughout the week.

The suspect is described as a male with light brown skin, in his twenties, with “a fairly thin build.” He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red baseball cap.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to the Special Victims Unit, as well as anyone who might have video footage in the area, including surveillance and dashcams.

“We’re asking for anyone in the area…between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the St. John’s Sideroad, Yonge Street, Bayview Avenue, or Vandorf Sideroad [areas], if they saw anything suspicious in and around that time frame to please contact police,” said Dt. Sgt. James. “There is some indication there may have been a male jogger that may have interacted with our victim shortly after the offence occurred. He is described as a male in his mid to late 50s, Asian, wearing all black as well. We would love to speak to him. Please contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423 x7071 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222TIPS.com.

Since the assault was first reported on Monday, Police say they have received some tips from the public, along with “lots of evidence” to look at, but Dt. Sgt. James declined to elaborate further.

Walkers, joggers and cyclists were using the trail in question during Wednesday’s police update and Dt. Sgt. James urged the public to exercise caution when frequenting the area.

“Be aware of your surroundings as you’re walking on these trails,” he said. “If you see something, call us immediately.”

This story will be updated as the case develops.

