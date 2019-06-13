General News » Headline News » News

Armed and dangerous man wanted following violent incident in Aurora

June 13, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with York Regional police High Risk Offenders Unit are seeking public assistance to locate a man believed to be armed and dangerous, who is wanted on warrant for several offences after an incident in Aurora.

Deon Len-Roy Andrew Spencer, is suspected in a Wednesday incident which took place at a home near Yonge and Wellington, according to Police.

The YRP were called to the home at 4 p.m. on June 12. Officers learned that a male suspect, known to the victim, attended the residence and knocked on the door. When the victim began to open the door, the suspect assaulted her and forced his way in.

The suspect fled the scene armed with a firearm and police have not been able to locate him. The victim was not seriously injured.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is urged to obtain legal counsel and turn himself in.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 x7072, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.



         

