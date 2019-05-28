Barb Allan is Aurora’s 2019 Citizen of the Year

By Brock Weir

Barb Allan is Aurora’s 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Ms. Allan, who founded the ABLE Network (Access to Better Living & Employment) to help young people with intellectual disabilities gain practical life skills and employment opportunities, was recognized on Monday night at the Town’s annual Community Recognition Awards.

At the ceremony, Ms. Allan was celebrated not only for her work in helping these young adults gain the skills and experiences they need to live independent, happy and healthy lives, but also for her wide-ranging volunteer work that has encompassed local meal programs for community members in need as well as helping new Canadians, particularly Syrian refugees, settle into their new homes.

“There is a proverb that states necessity is the mother of invention and innovation and Barb’s efforts certainly exemplify this,” said Celine Tremblay, who works with Ms. Allan at The ABLE Network, which operates out of Trinity Anglican Church’s rectory. “Once Barb and her co-founder Joan Hurst identified the need for such a service, they conducted extensive research before the ABLE Network first opened its doors and it has continued to grow since then.

“The ABLE Network is a unique program that is filling a highly important need in Aurora and other areas of York Region. It is an organization that directly addresses the high unemployment rate of young people with intellectual disabilities with a practical and dynamic program creating sustainable employment. ABLE is made up of many community partners forming the network of its thriving community-based program. ABLE provides meaningful opportunities for adults to be engaged in their community. Barb’s goal was to promote the concept of diversity and accessibility in the community, demonstrating that people with an intellectual disability are citizens who have contributions to make to society.”

It is an issue very close to Ms. Allan’s heart.

Ms. Allan’s daughter, Meredith, has Down Syndrome and as she and her family navigated the system and looked for resources around the community, they found significant gaps that needed to be filled. So, she set out to close those gaps.

“We all want to be valued, busy and reach our full potential,” Ms. Allan told The Auroran last year.

Before joining The ABLE Network’s board, teacher Nancy Bennett first met Ms. Allan when Meredith was in her Grade One class where, she said, saw Barb was a “strong advocate for inclusion for students with intellectual disabilities.”

“She was involved with collaborating with educators to assist in implementing an inclusive and supportive educational environment for our kids with special needs,” said Ms. Bennett. “When Barb started looking for programs for Meredith when she graduated from secondary school, there were no programs in the Aurora area which were community-based, work-centred and inclusive. Barb saw a real need and set out to fill this need by founding The ABLE Network.

“During the past 10 years, Barb has worked tirelessly with many community partners including numerous local businesses, charitable organizations, leisure centres and community agencies to build an inclusive community, and, through her efforts, The ABLE Network has grown and is being widely acknowledged as the model for programs for young adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Barb Allan is a role model for anyone who sees a need in a community and works passionately to develop a way to fill that need and the community is a much better place as a result.”

