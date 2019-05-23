York9 FC battles to tie with Pacific FC

May 23, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

A takedown in the box, and a stroke of luck, were enough to spark a second half comeback for York9 FC in their 2 – 2 draw with the west coast’s Pacific FC on Saturday.

The third week of the inaugural Canadian Premier League season saw the York squad go down 2 – 0 early, allowing a pair of first half goals before heading to the locker room for a heated pep talk from the York brass.

“I thought the first half, we didn’t show up to the races,” said York head coach Jimmy Brennan. “We knew we had a lot more in our locker room. At half time we had a few words to the guys, and for the second half they came out and that was more like us. That’s who we are.

“You kind of just think, let’s get this 45 minutes out of the way, so we can get in at half time, have a look at it, and change some things up…get some fresh legs in.

The momentum began to swing the way of the road side early in the second half, when York striker Simon Adjei was taken down in the first ten minutes, allowing Ridrigo Gattas a penalty kick on which he converted.

It was shortly after, in the 62nd minute, when Pacific FC came undone in deflecting a pass right into their own goal for the equalizer.

“We wanted to get forward, we were clinical in the box,” said Brennan. “We should have come away with three points today, we should have won in the end. But, overall, it was a good game.”

Adjei, a former member of the League1 Ontario’s Aurora FC, sent a ball just outside the woodwork in the closing minutes to secure a point for each side.

It was a battle that saw both sides searching for their first ever CPL victory.

“They’re a good side, they have a lot of good, young players,” Brennan said of his team’s opponent. “They caused a lot of problems as well, especially in the first half. A draw is what it is, but we’re a little disappointed we didn’t come away with three points.”

Holding onto a record of 0-2-1 through the first three weeks of the season, York9 FC is homeward bound at long last. A much-anticipated home opener is scheduled for this Saturday at York Lions Stadium, where the York squad will host Hamilton’s Forge FC, who they played to a draw in the opening week of the season.

“The thing with us now, we’re looking ahead to our home opener,” said Brennan. “Getting a couple of home games under our belt. We’ve been on the road now for the last number of weeks, playing away games, so our guys are looking forward to getting home. “

Some tickets for Saturday’s match are still available at www.york9fc.canpl.ca.

“We have a lot of positives we can take from our last game, that we’re going to bring into Saturday,” said Brennan. “The boys put a good shift in in the second half, and we’re going to carry that forward, and bring it to our fans.”

Readers Comments (0)