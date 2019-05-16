Barbarian women earn opening win versus Toronto Scottish

May 16, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

Just one week into the 2019 Ontario Women’s League season, the Aurora Barbarians have made their mark.

The Aurora women took to the pitch at Markham’s Fletcher’s Fields on Saturday to open their rugby season, besting the Toronto Scottish by a 55 – 15 score.

Mckinley Hunt made her presence known early after missing the entire 2018 season due to injury, scoring the game’s first try. Rookie Barb Habiba Zaghloul carried in her first for the team ten minutes later, getting into the corner.

A late Scottish score in the half brought the match close, before Mac Fane earned a try of her own to make it 15 – 5 for Aurora at the half.

Hunt quickly replied after the half with another pair of tries, while Fane also broke the plane once more, along with Syd Mann and Britt Douglas in the second half.

The Aurora women return to the pitch on Thursday at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School to take on the Toronto Nomads, with a 7:30p.m. start.

The Aurora Barbarians 2018 season came to an end in the OWL Cup Semi-Final. They were edged by the Guelph Redcoats 48-47 in a match that saw a combined 15 tries. The Barbs will look to replicate their regular season success from 2018. Aurora went 7-3-0, good enough for 39 points. The Barbs lead the entire OWL with 11 bonus points.

The Aurora Barbs men did not fare so well in their opening weekend, falling 50 – 13 to the Oshawa Vikings in Ontario Rugby’s Marshall division.

Aurora comes off of a tough 2018 season, with a handful of new faces joining the senior squad.

The Barbarians drew the toughest round one matchup in facing the third-seeded Irish, with Aurora ranking the lowest of the fourteen-team bracket. Both the Brantford Harlequins and Toronto Scottish, the first and second seeds in the bracket, earned byes to the division quarterfinals.

